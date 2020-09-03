Netflix India's 'Bad Boy Billionaires' show on hold following court order

The release of a Netflix series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations has been put on hold following a state court order, two sources said on Thursday, in the latest legal tussle faced by the U.S. streaming giant in a key market.

The "Bad Boy Billionaires: India" documentary series about liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy of the Sahara group, founder and former head of Satyam Computer Services Ramalinga Raju and jeweller Nirav Modi was set for release this week.

The Araria district court in eastern Bihar state last week ordered a stay on its release after the Sahara group argued it would damage Roy's reputation, according to a copy of the order which is not public but was seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The court order said the series "would certainly damage the reputation of the head of the Sahara family".

Roy is currently on bail in a case where he has been ordered to repay billions of dollars to investors of a scheme run by Sahara which was found to be illegal.