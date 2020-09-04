A former prison boss in Limpopo who dished out tenders worth millions — even to a company owned by his girlfriend — and pocketed kickbacks has been convicted of fraud and corruption.

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility suffered a loss of more than R18m through the scheme‚ said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

Clement Raphalalani‚ the former deputy director of the facility‚ was convicted on Tuesday in the Makhado regional court.

Maluleke gave a breakdown of the activities that transpired under his watch at the Louis Trichardt prison.

“During 2017‚ Raphalalani‚ who was a procurement officer at the facility‚ awarded a R2.7m tender to Penson Manufacturing company belonging to Editha Pengson without following due processes‚” said Maluleke.

“Raphalalani connived with Pengson to inflate the prices of the items procured for the facility in return for a R369‚380 payment that was transferred from Penson Manufacturing company into Clemson Carriers — a company which belonged to Raphalalani.”

In the same year‚ he awarded another tender worth almost R1.1m to Vhalenda Zwashu Trading Enterprise. The company was owned by his girlfriend‚ Delicia Sadiki.

About R132‚500 from that tender went into Raphalani’s personal bank account.

“Furthermore‚ Raphalalani together with Thabo Makamane‚ who was also a deputy director at the facility‚ awarded a tender worth R3‚588‚707 to Durafoam Distributors CC without following due processes‚” said Maluleke.

They allegedly pocketed R569‚500 from the company.

Raphalalani‚ Makamane‚ Pengson and Sadiki were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in December 2018.

Raphalalani was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud while Clemsons Carriers — the company registered under his name — was found guilty on one count of corruption and 10 counts of fraud.

Pengson Manufacturing and Distribution was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud.

“The accused will be sentenced on September 15 2020‚” said Maluleke.

Makamane has pleaded not guilty and will appear in court on October 22 for trial.

Sadiki will appear in court on September 15 for a plea bargain.