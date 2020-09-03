Public servant arrested for being an 'illegal immigrant' released on warning

A senior government official in Mpumalanga, who was arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally and in possession of three fraudulently-obtained identity documents, has been released on warning.

Kebone Masange, 52, the head of department at the province's human settlements department, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of fraud.

He was released on warning and is expected back in court on September 11, pending further investigations.

The Hawks' Gauteng serious corruption investigation unit is probing the case.

“The probe was launched after it emerged that Masange had been allegedly in the Republic of South Africa illegally since 1995, from neighbouring Zimbabwe,” said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.