Makwetu says audit on Covid-19 spending will help oversight bodies

There is still much funding available in the government's multibillion-rand Covid-19 war chest and this week's real time audit report will enable oversight bodies to interrogate how it is spent.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu made this remark as he briefed parliament's standing committee on the AG's findings about the spending of some of the R500bn in Covid-19 relief announced by government.

The AG audited R147bn of that R500bn, until the end of July.

In its findings, the AG's office revealed a lack of financial controls in the payment of Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) and in the payments of new categories of social grants.

On the Ters payments, the AG found there were overpayments on benefits for the initial lockdown period.

An analysis found that a high number of payments went to people who should not have benefited, including the dead, government employees and people receiving social grants or being funded by the national student financial aid scheme.