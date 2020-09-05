A million South Africans expected to march against corruption

A million South Africans are expected to brave the cold on Saturday morning to take part in the Move One Million march to protest against corruption and forms of brutality.

The march has garnered international attention with protesters from all over SA, the UK and Australia set to take to the streets on Saturday, September 5.

The SA Facebook group Move One Million had over 19,000 likes and over 20,000 followers.

The goal is to get one million people to join hands in a peaceful protest across the country and abroad.

Marches are expected in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Free State, North West, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga — essentially in all nine provinces.