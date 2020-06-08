Food safety and personal hygiene essential to keep people healthy

There is no evidence to date that the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 can be transmitted by food.

The association of transmission via the wet food market in Wuhan, China, has led to much misinformation about Covid-19 being spread through food. The virus, it needs to be emphasised, is transmitted primarily by people who are infected, coughing and sneezing.

While we do not yet have sufficient information about the virus, scientists can predict its behaviour and characteristics based on data from similar viruses, such as those causing Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers).

What is critical during this pandemic is the application of sound principles of personal and environmental hygiene, and established food safety practices, to not only guard against anyone dealing with food from contracting the virus, but also to reduce the likelihood of any food-contaminating pathogens, such as salmonella spp., and listeria monocytogenes, threatening the safety of the food supply.

What do we know about coronavirus and food is:

Coronavirus cannot grow on food.

Cooking food to the right temperature 72- 75°C for two minutes is always an excellent way to prevent getting sick. While we have not determined the effect of cooking on this particular virus, others are destroyed at these temperatures.

Consuming raw fruit and vegetables is safe.

Handling food packaging is not a likely cause of Covid-19.