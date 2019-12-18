Drive safely and obey rules of road

The festive season is upon us and we are understandably in high spirits as we will spend this time with our loved ones.

While we are excited, we should not allow the euphoria to go to our heads and act recklessly.

We warn holiday makers to look after themselves as they travel the length and breadth of SA to enjoy themselves.

Our sincere appeal also goes out to motorists to conduct themselves with respect on our roads to avoid unnecessary injuries and fatalities. We urge them to respect the lives of law-abiding citizens on the roads.

As much as we understand that the festive season, like we mentioned above, is the time to celebrate after a very long year, we should guard against being overzealous, especially on the roads.