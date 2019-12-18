Drive safely and obey rules of road
The festive season is upon us and we are understandably in high spirits as we will spend this time with our loved ones.
While we are excited, we should not allow the euphoria to go to our heads and act recklessly.
We warn holiday makers to look after themselves as they travel the length and breadth of SA to enjoy themselves.
Our sincere appeal also goes out to motorists to conduct themselves with respect on our roads to avoid unnecessary injuries and fatalities. We urge them to respect the lives of law-abiding citizens on the roads.
As much as we understand that the festive season, like we mentioned above, is the time to celebrate after a very long year, we should guard against being overzealous, especially on the roads.
Again, we want to use this space to emphasise the danger of drunk driving and we urge motorists to comply with the rules of the roads.
This is a major contributor to road fatalities not only during this time of the season, but each day.
Just over the long weekend, more than 140 motorists were nabbed for drunk driving in Gauteng alone.
Eleven people lost their lives due to fatal crashes.
We should not see this as a problem isolated to Gauteng, but as a SA's problem. Car crashes killed people everywhere in the country.
More than 1,600 people died on our roads during last year's December holidays.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has already launched the festive season safety campaign and has been seen manning roadblocks.
We welcome the campaign and we hope we will have such an initiative every day because people die each day due to car accidents.
It is time our law enforcement agencies and government are seen to be doing enough to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads.
Drunk drivers, including other reckless and negligent drivers, should also not be given room to manoeuvre this time around.
Drunk drivers are a huge problems and it is time that the government revokes their driver's licences.
Our roads will, with no doubt, be safer without them.
Please drive safely and obey the rules of the road.
