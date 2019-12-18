Columnists

Drive safely and obey rules of road

By the editorial - 18 December 2019 - 09:03
The crash scene on the N12/N4 split in Emalahleni. The writer says it is time our law enforcement agencies and government are seen to be doing enough to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads.
The crash scene on the N12/N4 split in Emalahleni. The writer says it is time our law enforcement agencies and government are seen to be doing enough to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The festive season is upon us and we are understandably in high spirits as we will spend this time with our loved ones.

While we are excited, we should not allow the euphoria to go to our heads and act recklessly.

We warn holiday makers to look after themselves as they travel the length and breadth of SA to enjoy themselves.

Our sincere appeal also goes out to motorists to conduct themselves with respect on our roads to avoid unnecessary injuries and fatalities. We urge them to respect the lives of law-abiding citizens on the roads.

As much as we understand that the festive season, like we mentioned above, is the time to celebrate after a very long year, we should guard against being overzealous, especially on the roads.

Be cool, avoid road rage

Road rage is on the increase on our roads, leading to obnoxious behaviour, and deaths as a result of anger. Anger can be very quick and powerful, ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Again, we want to use this space to emphasise the danger of drunk driving and we urge motorists to comply with the rules of the roads.

This is a major contributor to road fatalities not only during this time of the season, but each day.

Just over the long weekend, more than 140 motorists were nabbed for drunk driving in Gauteng alone.

Eleven people lost their lives due to fatal crashes.

We should not see this as a problem isolated to Gauteng, but as a SA's problem. Car crashes killed people everywhere in the country.

More than 1,600 people died on our roads during last year's December holidays.

Drunk driving a major concern since the start of festive season

There are more than 1,600 motorists who have been arrested for various traffic offences nationally since the start of the festive season.
News
23 hours ago

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has already launched the festive season safety campaign and has been seen manning roadblocks.

We welcome the campaign and we hope we will have such an initiative every day because people die each day due to car accidents.

It is time our law enforcement agencies and government are seen to be doing enough to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads.

Drunk drivers, including other reckless and negligent drivers, should also not be given room to manoeuvre this time around.

Drunk drivers are a huge problems and it is time that the government revokes their driver's licences.

Our roads will, with no doubt, be safer without them.

Please drive safely and obey the rules of the road.

SA's dangerous roads give minister the blues

Drunk driving a big concern.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for help

A policeman has been accused of being “drunk” on duty and refusing to help a woman screaming for help from the holding cells at a Midrand police ...
News
3 weeks ago

Government considers tough new laws on speed and drunk driving

With more than 1,600 people killed on SA roads over the 2018/19 festive season, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is considering a number of changes ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X