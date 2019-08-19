Be cool, avoid road rage

Road rage is on the increase on our roads, leading to obnoxious behaviour, and deaths as a result of anger. Anger can be very quick and powerful, and make us do things we typically wouldn't do.

Nowhere is anger more common, and potentially more dangerous than when we are behind the wheel of a car. Road rage impacts everybody on the road.

There are plenty of idiots on the roads. They speed up to beat red lights, they tailgate you, they flash their lights, they cut you off without so much as a signal to warn you, they honk their horns, and give the one-finger salute to enrage you. Ignore rude drivers, and safely move away. Aggressive drivers can be unpredictable and it is important to keep yourself safe. Do not retaliate, drive away to fight another day.

Farouk Araie, Benoni