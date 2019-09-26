Ekurhuleni suspends 'drunk' EMPD officer and his supervisor

The Ekurhuleni metro police officer who was caught on camera looking intoxicated on duty and two of his colleagues have been suspended.

The city announced yesterday that his colleagues were suspended as they did not act appropriately in dealing with his conduct.

Acting Ekurhuleni spokesperson Solly Mashabela said they had launched an investigation.

"The allegation is that the officer was drunk and was allegedly driving. Investigations will uncover that whether beside being drunk, the officer was also driving."

Mashabela said the two other officers who were suspended were a female colleague also caught on the video ushering the alleged intoxicated officer away and a supervisor.

"Against the female officer, the allegation is that she assisted the drunk officer to evade taking a blood test. She took him from the initial scene where the video was taken and went to Benoni. But they disappeared there as well. She will face charges for assisting a drunk officer to evade a blood test," said Mashabela.

He added that when the officers arrived in Benoni, their supervisor ought to have ensured that blood tests are conducted.