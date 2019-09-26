Crime and grime push Howick Falls off the tourism map

The uMngeni municipality and department of tourism have been given six months to put Howick Falls back on SA's tourism map.

The tourism portfolio committee undertook an oversight visit to the region outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, after complaints of crime, degradation of infrastructure and poor maintenance of the area around the 95m-high waterfall.

The committee's chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, said he was surprised by the condition of the tourist hotspot.

“The last time I visited, I was a young man. It was marvellous. Now there are challenges. It is still fine, but there is a slight decline. Our preliminary findings are that there are challenges of crime, which have affected tourism numbers,” he said.

During the visit, local councillor Hazel Lake told the committee that the area had been declining as a tourist and business district over the past few years.

“The reason for this is crime, muggings, drunk driving, partying, drinking in public, a huge litter problem, bad press, broken glass on the grass, broken toilets and indecent behaviour in public.

“As a result, businesses have reported declining turnovers and some have closed or moved.”

She said “the desperate state of affairs” led business owners and residents to submit a 755-signature petition in December to revitalise the falls.

The community embarked on clean-ups, marched to the municipality and went to the media, without success.

“We wish the municipality would give the area the attention it deserves. To allow this prime tourist destination, in the heart of Howick, to fall into disrepair and lawlessness is unforgivable,” Lake said.