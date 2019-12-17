Drunk driving a major concern since the start of festive season
There are more than 1,600 motorists who have been arrested for various traffic offences nationally since the start of the festive season.
According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the majority of these motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and for outstanding warrants.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said traffic officers discontinued more than 1,200 vehicles that were found to be unroadworthy and impounded more 600 public transport vehicles for operating without proper operating permits.
"There were more than 330 roadblocks that were held throughout the country, resulting in more than 426,842 vehicles being stopped and checked and 142,152 traffic fines being issued. Driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding continue to be a major cause of concern," Zwane said.
Zwane said a motorist was detained in Nkowankowa in Limpopo after being found with alcohol content that was seven times above the legal limit.
"Another was arrested on the N1 Westernberg, also in Limpopo, driving at 218km an hour while another was arrested on the N4 in Rustenburg, North West, doing 220km an hour.
"Two motorists and two immigrants were arrested after allegedly offering bribes to traffic officers," Zwane said.
Meanwhile, three people were killed yesterday morning when their bus overturned on the N11 Road between Middelburg and Groblersdal in Mpumalanga.
According to Mpumalanga safety department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, it looked like the driver of the bus which was travelling from Durban headed to Zimbabwe, lost control before it overturned.
"Three died at the scene and scores of passengers sustained injuries," Mmusi said.
