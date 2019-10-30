Boyfriend of teacher stabbed to death in Clanwilliam appears in court

The boyfriend of 26-year-old schoolteacher Allison Plaatjies - who was found dead in her apartment in Clanwilliam, north of Cape Town, on Sunday - appeared in the Clanwilliam magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Philip April, a 24-year-old student teacher, was arrested after police discovered that Plaatjies had sustained multiple stab wounds.

April and Plaatjies had been dating since 2016 and met in Wellington, where they studied together at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)