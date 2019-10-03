Drunk judge Nkola Motata's case to be finalised next week: Mogoeng

Disgraced judge Nkola Motata will know next week whether he will keep his job, over a decade after he was recorded swearing at onlookers after he crashed his Jaguar into a wall while drunk.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said on Thursday that Motata’s case would be finalised next week.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal had in 2018 found that Motata’s conduct at the scene of a car accident in January 2007 - when he drove into the wall of a house in Johannesburg - and the remarks he made at the time were racist and were prejudicial to the impartiality and dignity of the courts.

Motata was convicted of drink driving.