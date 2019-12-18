Chiefs to stick with tried, tested players

It will be a quiet January transfer window for Kaizer Chiefs as the club looks to stick with the current composition of the squad.

The Chiefs management will not get tempted into dipping into the transfer window as it could destabilise the current team that has been in form.

With 34 points, the table- topping Glamour Boys have opened a healthy gap with the rest of the chasers in the Premiership.

Their coach Ernst Middendorp conceded that the team will not be tempered with.

"It's an internal discussion we will have inside Naturena. What I can say is that we trust the players and squad that we have assembled at the start of the season," Middendorp said.

"We go into 2020 with a very clear indication to work with this squad. At the moment I don't see any big transactions in or out in both directions."