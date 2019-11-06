Driver in bakkie crash that killed five Limpopo pupils was drunk: police

Criminal charges have been laid against the man who was behind the wheel of the Nissan NP200 bakkie that overturned, sending five children sitting in the back flying from the vehicle, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

The five pupils died in the incident, which took place on Tuesday on the R57 between Groblersdal and Mpudulle.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He will also face five counts of culpable homicide,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo

The five girls who lost their lives were all pupils of AM Mashego Secondary School in Monsterlus. They were declared dead on the scene after the bakkie rolled several times.

“The driver and his crew were the only survivors of the crash. The 29-year-old suspect is currently under police guard in hospital and will appear in absentia in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Thursday,” said Mojapelo.