Watch out for creeping credit limits

What happens when you exceed the credit limit on your store card? Are your purchases declined at the point of sale, or do they just go through?

A reader complained to Sowetan Money that she had unwittingly exceeded the credit limit on her Woolworths account by R1,500 – and nothing stopped her from doing so.

“My credit limit is R4,600 and yet I managed to run up a debt of R6,169. Over and above the interest – which I’m paying at a rate of 20% – now I’m also being charged an “overdue fee” of R57.50.

“I don't understand how Woolworths allows for this [to happen]. Please can you explain this to me?”

The consumer has emailed Woolworths asking for an explanation and a copy of her credit agreement but has not had a response.

Sowetan Money made repeated attempts to get Woolworths Financial Services to comment, but to no avail.

Lauren Lewis, an associate at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys, says the National Credit Act (NCA) allows for a credit provider to temporarily increase the credit limit under a credit facility if the credit provider “agrees to raise the credit limit in response to a request from the consumer in order to accommodate a particular transaction”.

In the case of our reader, she did not expressly ask for her limit to be increased.