FNB zapped for reckless lending

A First National Bank consumer who was allowed to increase her credit card limit and her overdraft to more than six times her monthly income, as well as to take out a revolving loan of about half her income – all within eight months – is no longer liable for this new credit as the National Consumer Tribunal had declared it reckless.

The tribunal found the bank had failed to assess whether the woman could afford to repay the credit.

The consumer’s debt counsellor, Zero Debt, first complained to the National Credit Regulator (NCR) in September 2016 that the consumer, Miss L, was a victim of reckless lending.

FNB denied the reckless lending allegation and after considering her complaint, in June 2018, the regulator decided not send it to the tribunal as it appeared to be vexatious or frivolous or without a legal remedy.

The women then approached the tribunal directly.

The tribunal issued its judgment at the end of last month finding that the credit was indeed reckless.

In her complaint to the tribunal, Miss L alleged that the bank did not assess her income and expenditure properly and should have realised that she could not afford to repay the credit. She asked the tribunal to set aside all her obligations in terms of the credit granted.