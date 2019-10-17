At last, parliament to axe its secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana, for misconduct

The axe is set to finally fall on parliament boss Gengezi Mgidlana on Thursday.

Parliament's programme shows that the two houses of the legislature - the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) - will resolve to dismiss Mgidlana with immediate effect.

The move comes just a month before Mgidlana's five-year contract was due to expire.

A draft resolution in the name of ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina notes that during 2016 and 2017, the executive authority of parliament - the speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the NCOP - had received a number of allegations, including allegations of financial misconduct, levelled against Mgidlana, who is the legislature’s accounting officer.

The resolution further reads that on May 25 2017, the executive authority requested the audit committee to promptly investigate the allegations, including the allegations of financial misconduct as they are obliged to do by the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

Mgidlana was placed on special leave in June 2017, to allow the audit committee to investigate.