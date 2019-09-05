Sue your abuser for damages: lawyer offers to represent women for free

Lomax-Hixton elaborated on the differences between the two legal processes.

"If you're a plaintiff, I act for you. The state doesn't do that. In a criminal trial, you're just a witness. In a damages action, you control the state of play. Make them pay. And if they can't, take their possessions. Take their cars ... And the burden of proof is 'balance of probabilities' not beyond reasonable doubt''."

"What lawyers are with me?"

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, Lomax-Nixon dubbed the idea "Phoenix Rising".

"It is an alternative to criminal proceedings. It is to provide them with powerful advocates to protect them so that they aren't bullied under cross-examination.

"You start off trying to punish, then you move on trying to get a sense of admission."

She added: "We have been discussing it for a couple of years now. The most recent rapes and abductions have spurred us on."

"How do we create parallel processes and centre them on survivor rights? [The goal is] to empower her and let her know that they have won [the battle against their rapist]."