No easy way out of debt review, even if your fortunes change

Not even a high court has the power to release you early from debt review merely because you are no longer overindebted.

This has been confirmed by a full bench of the Gauteng High Court in a judgment written by judge Roland Sutherland.

The judgment stems from an application by two consumers, both clients of debt counsellor Neil Roets, who wanted to be released from debt review because their financial positions had improved to the extent that they could pay their creditors according to the original terms of their credit agreements but could not pay off all of their debts in full.

When you are in debt review it is noted on your credit report and this means that you can’t incur more credit until you’ve been issued with a clearance certificate by your debt counsellor.

Without the debts being paid off, Roets was not in a position to issue either of his clients with clearance certificates, and they contended that they were trapped in debt review. They turned to the high court asking for orders declaring that they were no longer subject to debt review.

The court had to decide if it had the power to do so, given that judgments in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo — which stated that the high court did not have the jurisdiction to release a consumer from debt review — conflicted with ones issued in Gauteng.

Only one of the two applicants had a court order placing him in debt review. In May 2016, Roets had filed an application for the rearrangement of the debts of the other consumer but the application has not been heard. However, both consumers’ credit reports indicate that they are in debt review.