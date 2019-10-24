Use your pension to get a cheaper loan

If you have been saving in your employer-sponsored retirement fund for a number of years, you may be able to use your pension savings to secure a loan to buy, build or renovate a home.

Access to a so-called pension-backed loan depends on your fund and the arrangements your fund’s trustees have put in place.

If your trustees have provided for pension-backed loans you can even use it to supplement a home loan you get from a bank in cases, for example, where your bank won’t lend you enough to cover both the property or building and the fees, or you want to renovate and can’t borrow more on your traditional home loan.

But the key thing is you have to be able to afford the repayments and the interest as pension-backed loans are repaid from your salary typically by agreement with your employer to deduct and pay over what you owe each month from your pay.

Your retirement savings will only be used to repay the loan if you default on the loan repayments or leave your employer before repaying the loan. If you default on an ordinary loan, the lender can attach your house, but with a pension-backed loan, if you fail to pay after being notified of what you owe, your retirement savings can be attached and used to pay the loan.

Depending on the rules of your fund, the fund may either lend you the money itself, or it may furnish a guarantee to a bank or some other financial institution that grants you a loan.

Whether your fund or a financial institution lends you the money, the lender must be registered with the National Credit Regulator and must comply with the National Credit Act. That means checking your income and expenses to ensure you can afford to repay the loan.

Borrowing from your fund

Only a few retirement funds lend you money for property or a home directly from their investments, but this can be a better option because the interest you pay boosts your retirement savings.

Some funds take the money from your own account and you pay it back with interest into your own account, David Hurford, director of marketing and consulting at Fairheads Financial Services, says. Fairheads provides the loan administration for funds that wish to offer such loans.

Other funds lend you money from an allocated portion of the fund and the repayments and interest benefit all members, he says.