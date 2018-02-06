Ombudsman to probe creditor's garnishee orders

The Money Market Credit Provider Group is accused of abusing the garnishee order system after repeatedly attaching an employee's salary without proof of loan agreements.

But this practice could soon come to an end as the office of the credit ombudsman has agreed to look into the alleged abuse.

Ellen Mthombeni, 54, of Tzaneen in Limpopo, said she took a loan of R5000 from the Money Market Credit Provider Group, which is based at 6 Morgan Street, Tzaneen, in 2009.

Mthombeni claimed that although she had paid more than R100000, she still had a balance of R12000 to repay.

Though she stays and works in Tzaneen, the court order was issued in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, she said.

Her problem started when she could not service her debt as expected, resulting in this credit provider attaching her salary, she said. The mother of three said that within a few months of paying off her debt, Colin Zietsman Attorneys reinstated the five attachment orders.

"These attachment orders add up to R36000 for debts I don't know."