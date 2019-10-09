Thoko Didiza sorry for farmer's 17-year wait to get land

Thoko Didiza, the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, has, on behalf of government, issued an apology to Limpopo farmer David Rakgase, who struggled for more than 17 years to buy leased land from the state.

Didiza, the keynote speaker at the Afasa Agri-business transformation conference in Bloemfontein on Monday, told Food For Mzansi: "We already withdrew [our application for leave to appeal] because there was no consultation with the political authority, meaning myself, in that matter.

"We actually have to extend our apologies to farmer Rakgase. Indeed, his matter should have been resolved long ago," she said.

Last month, Sowetan sister publication Times Select reported that Rakgase, 78, who has been farming for the past 27 years on Nooitgedacht farm, secured a landmark ruling when the Gauteng North High Court found the government's inability to sell the land to him was irrational and unconstitutional.