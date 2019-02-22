Dodging child support? Here's how to get your hands on your ex's pension

Defaulting dads face having maintenance monies deducted from their retirement savings if they shirk their duty to pay for their children.

Any parent can approach the maintenance court to ask for an order against the defaulting parent’s retirement fund.

However, Oupa Segalwe, acting spokesperson for the Public Protector’s office, says for a parent to claim maintenance from the other parent’s retirement fund, the fund member must ideally have left their employment and their pension or provident fund and must be due to receive a payment from their fund.

This may be if the member resigns, retires, is retrenched or dismissed.

In a recent case where a former Western Cape policeman and father of two was ordered to pay over R344,000 in arrear and future maintenance from his retirement savings to his children, he was with the SAPS for more than 12 years before he was dismissed.

Segalwe says if the defaulting parent is still employed, the party seeking maintenance should obtain a garnishee order in terms of which the defaulter’s employer will deduct the maintenance from their salary and pay it to the children’s guardian.

If the parent is self-employed, an order for the attachment of their bank account can be issued. Other options include warrants of execution against their properties to be attached and sold in execution to cover a portion or all the arrears owed, he says.

However, Naleen Jeram, a legal manager at Momentum Corporate and an adjunct professor at the UCT law faculty, says the law allows a private retirement fund to deduct a maintenance claim from a parent’s fund benefit while that parent is working and contributing to his or her retirement savings, even though the member is not yet entitled to a benefit from the fund.

Jeram says the Pension Funds Act and the Maintenance Act provide, for example, for a mother who does not receive maintenance from the father of the child or children under an existing maintenance order, to approach the maintenance court for an order against the father’s retirement fund to pay the outstanding amount.