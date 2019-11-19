SebenzaLIVE

Here's how marine biologist and aquatic scientist distribute and abundance animals and plants in the sea

19 November 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/Zacarias Pereira Da Mata.

Marine biologists study the distribution, abundance and life histories of animals and plants in the sea and the way in which these are governed by environmental factors.

Marine biology is a diverse science concerned with all aspects of plant and animal life in the sea.


Aquatic scientists have slightly different emphasis in that they study the physical, chemical, biological and ecological aspects of inland and marine water environments. 

Marine biologists are concerned with the effects of pollution on marine life, the effect of introducing commercially important species into the waters, identifying ecologically sensitive areas, and assisting in establishing the ecological effects of projects like the construction of harbours and piers.

