Do we really have to be cruel to express our views?

About two weeks ago TV channel BET released the much-anticipated Lebo Mathosa biopic. I don't have a TV so I have not watched it , so I am not going to give you a review. I had been waiting in earnest for it, I just forgot on the day that it was coming out and so I didn't make plans to be at a place where I could watch it.

What I want to talk about, though, is the litany of negative comments and reviews around it by both the media and general public.

The issue for me is not that the show is bad or that people are finding it not up to standard, it is the way in which this is communicated that is the problem.

Anyone who works in an area of creating things from scratch knows that sometimes things just don't work out as per the plan. Sometimes the end result falls flat and short of the predicted outcome.

That is the nature of life and business, and failure is a normal aspect of things and we need to normalise it.

There is added pressure when your work has to live in the public domain. Trust me, though, it will not kill you, it really just be's that way sometimes, as Nina Simone said.

People have failures in their work all the time, what they have is the privilege of retaining their dignity because they are not turned into a public spectacle.

People lose millions of their company's money yet they don't have to deal with demeaning comments from people whose most acclaimed creation is a 140-character Tweet.