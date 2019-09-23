Grandparents must get second shot at raising children

In light of the Constitutional Court ruling against corporal punishment in the home, there is a conversation I wanted to bring to the fore.

It's an important ruling given where we are with violence as a country and the rate of murders committed by children. We need to do a little more than share jokes on social media. We need some introspection and new ways of thinking and being.

The argument against spanking in the home is that not only are you assaulting your child, but you are teaching them that a rational and least complicated way to resolve a matter is through violence.

I use the word "teach" intentionally there because it is our job as parents to teach our children to perceive the world and then navigate it. Many a parent on a daily basis arrives home exhausted, rushed, drained and tested.Over and above teaching the ways of the world to our children, we have to keep the little buggers alive. And in this economy it means overextending ourselves to meet the basics.

This state of mind is not healthy as a launchpad for any relationship, let alone with a child who doesn't understand much.

In this past week, I have been thinking a lot about a takeaway I had from a book many years ago. Neale Donald Walsch, a white American man, wrote a trilogy of books under the title: Conversations With God.