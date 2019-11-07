Author accuses government of copyright infringement

The author of the novel Nwelezelanga: The Star Child has accused the government of copyright infringement after he found people reading from photocopies of his book at an official event.

Unathi Magubeni learnt about the copies when he attended a provincial Book Week event in Xhorha, in the Eastern Cape - hosted by the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture - and found readers using photocopies of his work.

"There were two schools participating in the book review on that particular day. It was a surprise to learn that there were printed copies made of the book to prepare learners for the occasion," said Magubeni in a letter to his publisher, Blackbird Publishers.