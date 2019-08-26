All penises are equal, or are they?

People often dispute that society and its cultural practices shape our view and prejudices.

Allow me to illustrate this with a prejudice that I have come to be really ashamed over holding. I mean, I would like to believe that I am quite progressive so that society must have messed up badly is the only answer.

I have lived most of my life being told that men's penises need to be circumcised. In primary school, boys would leave school for a while or they would come back from school holidays regaling tales of excursions to the doctor to get the snip.

As girls and subsequently as young women, we came to know and appreciate a penis that is circumcised. To accept and benchmark an aesthetically pleasing penis as circumcised and presumably "clean".

To cement this, we took our cue from the snipped men who make fun of men with whole penises and deduced that they are not men enough.

We'd hear of girls in parts of the world that were being put through the same, but to us it seemed a foreign practice.

As our horizons broadened as adults who interacted more and more with the world, it has come to light that the world, in fact, speaks of female genital mutilation as just that - an injustice.

A procedure performed, especially as a cultural rite that typically includes the total or partial excision of the female external genitalia, especially the clitoris and labia minora, and that is now outlawed, or should be outlawed.

Recently, I have started thinking about the difference in language when it comes to the two sexes.

Women are seen as vulnerable, the alteration is imposed on them, whereas boy children are taught to aspire to this practice, as the thing that will make them men.

I wish I didn't like to observe things as much as I do, but it is my burden and I have accepted it. I have been with men on both sides of the line, circumcised and not.

And my observations have brought me to this conclusion; circumcision is mutilation, it is violent, and it alters men's sensory reaction during sex.

Most women will tell you that they get more vaginal infections when they remove their pubic hair.