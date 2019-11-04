Winning rugby world cup doesn't mean we're together

To live in SA as a black person is mostly to live in two separate realities. I speak of a lot of people in my immediate circles in life.

Very few people can say that they don't have family and or roots in either a village somewhere and or a township. I myself belong to ancestors who were rooted in different parts of the Limpopo province.

My father has his people in Zebediela, dinamuneng, while my mother's people lived and continue to rest in the Mashashane area.

As a result, my relatives are scattered across various townships and villages across Limpopo right until Gauteng.

The realities of the people in those places are usually those of poverty and a general sense of lack. To visit friends and family is to walk away with a deep sense of being burdened, a sense of hopelessness.

There is nothing you can do to alleviate the situation and where you can, you are limited by your own resources, which are not infinite.

So it is very difficult to swallow and accept the complacency with which some people (read white people) want to deny white privilege. In this country the mention of white people living in a shack is news that goes viral.