Meeting royals got me thinking about celebrity selfies

In 1997, Elton John performed a rewritten version of the song Candle in The Wind as a tribute at the funeral of Diana, the Princess of Wales. The song had been written many years before in the wake of the death of Marilyn Monroe.

I hadn't really cared about the British royal family until that moment in 1997.

When I heard the lyrics, it had felt as though Candle in The Wind was all the words I didn't know how to form over the death of my mother, who herself departed at a very young age the year before.

Everything I have followed about the monarchy since then has been because I have always believed that there was something in common about the life of the young princes and I: we're the motherless lot.

Years later, I was delighted to open my email two weeks ago to discover that the pleasure of my company was being requested at a reception party in honour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On the day, I woke up early in time to pass by the lady who does my make-up before the event. I must tell you at this point that I am very happy that I did not make a fuss about what to wear.

We got a sense of just how top-notch this event was when we got chauffeured in Land Rovers from the parking to the entrance. Some of us have only ever enjoyed this service on a golf cart.