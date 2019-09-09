Men are raping and killing us to remind us who's boss

Deciding what to write about today did not come as easily as you might think.

Should I be writing yet another opinion on the widespread slaughtering of women in South Africa? Had columnists not exhausted the topic? What of news bulletins and newspaper headlines? Had we not said enough?

And the answer is no.

We have not exhausted the topic, if the perpetrators have not been exhausted. For as long as the cause exists to talk and write about this, we should.

Women are dying. Dropping. Each day a new story of a life stolen, violently removed from the land of the living.

I am amazed and shocked at how, as women we have come to live with the idea of being violated and or murdered if we dare leave the house.

At first we were told by men how to behave and exist to avoid being violated.

Don't go to clubs, don't dress provocatively, don't go out in the dark.