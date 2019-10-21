Germany trip proves preparations aren't enough

"There are ways of arriving in a new country: You should know where you are going, have your first few nights' accommodation booked, be able to converse in the lingua franca and have a bottomless bank account - or enough saving to make cash the least of your problems. This is the way of the well-organised and cash-savvy."

This is the opening paragraph of Lerato Mogoatlhe' s Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith, published earlier this year by a South African publishers BlackBird Books (Mahlape owns Black Bird Books).

When I arrived in Germany almost two weeks ago, Lerato's words came to me. Despite the many google searches of weather conditions, I am shattered by the grey thick skies that envelope us as we descend into Germany.

Despite my best to prepare for this trip, I had already fallen apart in Istanbul where I was connecting flights. No amount of research could have prepared me for the long walk I had to endure from the arrivals terminals to passport control and then back to the departures terminal. Here's a free tip, if you are overweight, and planning a trip to Europe, it may be a good idea to lose some weight first. These people walk! And they walk everywhere.

When I boarded in SA, the lovely check-in lady had given me a boarding ticket for the second leg of my travel, I only discover after I have unpacked my bag at the security gates that I have lost it. The Turkish lady is unsympathetic and merely points me to a counter to go pick up a new one, all the anxieties I had been feeling about the trip suddenly threaten to fill my eyes, I manage to stop them before they fall, gather my stuff and walk to the back of the line. I had kept checking on it so many times, only to lose it at the last minute. I long for the familiarity of home, immediately.