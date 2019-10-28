Stop dictating what free souls should do with their bodies

Before last Thursday, I had no idea what OnlyFans is, and I know I can't be the only one.

So let's start off with a little education. Turns out, OnlyFans is a social media service based in London, England. It can be accessed online and from mobile devices.

OnlyFans is predominately used by people who want to make money off their talent as amateur sex artists. This can range from simple lingerie pictures to hardcore pornography.

Why are we talking about it? Rami Chuene, affectionately known to her fans as Khomotjo from Muvhango and T-GOM on The Queen,caused a stir last week when she endorsed her daughter Nthateng's OnlyFans account.

Nthateng said she had created an account so she could raise money to pay for culinary school. What experience is she curating on her account? Her nudes. And this is what people find Rami, as a mother, should not be endorsing. She left social media divided.

I should probably make a disclaimer at this point: Rami is one of my best friends and has been for several years. So I may not be very objective on this issue, but it is still one that needs to be heard.

I have always been in awe of the relationship that Rami has with her children: open and free. It has always made me feel like had my mother lived, that it is the kind of relationship that we would have.