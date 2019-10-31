Sanlam and NASASA launch financial services for stokvels.

Sanlam and the National Stokvel Association of SA (Nasasa) have launched Nasasa Financial Services, a brokerage catering to the financial services needs of the SA stokvel market.

Nasasa is a self-regulatory organisation with a database of 125,000 stokvel groups, reaching about 2.5m individuals. The new entity will foster greater financial inclusion for all members.

Jacqui Rickson, chief executive of group benefits at Sanlam Developing Markets and a board member of Nasasa Financial Services, says: “For SA stokvels, this is an opportunity to formalise their existence without having to forgo their traditions. Members of a stokvel will have peace of mind that they will be protected in their time of need, which is invaluable.”

“Stokvels are powerful financial services providers in their own right and have the potential to help grow SA’s economy once they enter the more formalised sector through appropriate product offerings,” says Nasasa Financial Services CEO Mizi Mtshali.

There are more than 800,000 stokvels in the country, aggregating an estimated R50bn per year. However, they are quite exposed, especially to liquidity issues, which may render them unable to discharge benefits to their members, and scams that falsely promise to resolve such issues. This results from a lack of accessible, relevant products that meet the needs of a more informal savings sector.

Some burial stokvels may not pay enough to cover funeral expenses in their entirety. By offering broad-based financial services to members, Nasasa Financial Services will empower stokvels through greater socioeconomic inclusion and security.

Rickson says: “This venture supports our client-centric focus by allowing financial inclusion to be extended to South Africans who are on the edge of the formalised insurance structures. Through this, we can help families recover financially after difficult, unexpected events.”