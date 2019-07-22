Grounded in my language but gatvol at lack of service

People who don't know me from home often say when I switch languages to Pedi, I lose them completely.

I apparently speak too fast and my speech is apparently dipped heavily in the Seshego dialect.

Tough luck to them, but if we park the English and park the attempts at Xhosa and Zulu that one does in Gauteng, I am really just a girl from Seshego "kgauswi le Mofolo".

Pedi, be it the Seshego dialect and accent that I have, is the one language that rolls the easiest off my tongue. I am heartened when I speak the language, much like how I feel when I drive into Polokwane. It is the one place where I feel I belong. A belonging that requires no navigation, no fanfare and no pleading. From when I drive north past the legendary landmark of The Ranch, a warm feeling of home settles in your gut and coils around your spine and roots you.

I am writing this from a coffee shop in Polokwane enveloped by this generous spirit of home. Why am I talking so lovingly about my hometown? Because I am going to tell you how gatvol I am with this place at the moment, and I want you to know that it comes from a place of deep love.

Everyone knows that home isn't home because it is physically present. It is the people that make a place home. If you didn't know that, you honestly need holy water from Moria. Our collective spirit and culture inform and shape a place and what it ultimately means to a person.