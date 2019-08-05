Broken hearts do heal from soothing sounds of music

There are a few things in the world that are as beautiful as music. What makes it ever so wondrous is in how people connect to different kinds of music and to different aspects of music.

Have you ever seen a jazz lover sitting under a tree with a beer tapping their foot to a tune so beautifully that even the tree leaves start to sway to their rhythm, cats and dogs sit still and close by without the usual racketeering?

I do not find jazz fascinating as a genre but I love watching the people who love it in their happy moments.

I just don't trust people who listen to deep house in the house on a Sunday, the type who need to constantly tap you during a song to say ekwa katara. First of all, that's not what a guitar sounds like, Black Coffee lite.

Second of all, how uncultured must you be to be blazing house music on a Sunday? Have you not heard of Amadodana ase Wesile, who raised you if you reach for Vinny da Vinci instead of Rebecca Malope on a Sunday?

The fact that I am here, stringing words into sentences should tell you what aspect of music I am drawn to - lyrics, words.

This is largely informed by my deep and unyielding obsession with the human experience, what it is versus what it should be and what it could be.