Losing own language is losing blackness

Memories from childhood tend to be a bit crossed in places. Sometimes I put the wrong date to an event or place a person in the wrong year and/or event.

But I do believe that it must have been around 1993/ 1994 that kids my age started leaving township schools to go to town, to attend white schools.

I was enrolled at Mashupye Tladi Primary School at that time, the first school to be built in Zone 4 in the township of Seshego.

I was in standard three or four. (If you need that in grades then you are probably too young to be reading my columns).

I too had wanted to go to those fancy schools in town, but there was one hurdle. I had started school early and would need to be set back two grades to "correct" it. There was no way I would do that, and so I stayed in the township.

Looking back, I realise that that is exactly where our deep desire as black people to be assimilated into whiteness began and where we started to regard proximity to whiteness as having made it in life.

It is that very generation that started to breed children who would not be able to utter a single word in their mother tongue. Whiteness may have been an aspiration, but our assimilation to it has certainly left us worse off, in as far as being a "people" is concerned. I find that we are constantly needing to have conversations to root ourselves, because we have been so unrooted.