Wheels of justice grind on, even if slowly

Sometimes you just have to listen to the news. Don't analyse. Just listen. And suddenly you realise that things have changed. Not a lot, but there is a shift. Those who for the past 10 years thought they were untouchable are now realising that their age of impunity is over. Or it will soon be.

Last Friday, a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg high court dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution for his arms deal corruption charges.

He has for years asked for his day in court. He now has the chance to clear himself of these persistent allegations and repair his legacy. Why he had to fight for 14 years against clearing his name remains a mystery to all.

Meanwhile, also last week, on Thursday, the US government slapped wide-ranging financial sanctions on Zuma's close friends and his son's business partners, the Guptas and their network, freezing any assets they may have in the US and prohibiting US persons from doing business with them.