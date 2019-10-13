Jacob Zuma due at state capture commission next week

Former president Jacob Zuma is scheduled to appear before the chairperson of the state capture inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, from October 21 to 25.

The period between November 11-15 has also been set aside for Zuma.

The dates have been modified. He was previously expected to return to the commission on October 14.

Zondo, meanwhile, has released a document with areas of interest that the former president needs to address.

The document was sent to Zuma's counsel in respect of an agreement reached between both parties when Zuma appeared before the commission in July.