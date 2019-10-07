Mcebisi Jonas knew I was taking him to the Guptas: Duduzane Zuma

Mcebisi Jonas

Zuma also refuted claims by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that he was taken to the Gupta house, where he was offered a ministerial position and a R600m bribe, without his knowledge.

According to Zuma when Jonas jumped into his two-door Mercedes-Benz at the Hyatt Hotel, in Rosebank, where they initially met, he knew they were going to the Gupta family home in Saxonwold.

He said that Jonas could not have just gotten into a car without knowing where he was going.

“So he jumped in my car and decided he was gonna go where I'm gonna take him?,” asked Duduzane.

"He knew exactly where we were going, who we were going to meet and why.”

Jonas last year told the commission that when Duduzane proposed to change venues, he did not tell him where they were moving the meeting to but he understood that they would go somewhere else where other people would join them.

Meetings at Gupta’s Saxonwold home

Duduzane was at pains explaining why he had to facilitate a meeting between Jonas and Hlongwane who were already friends, and why he did not move the meeting to his house which was a couple of minutes from the Gupta home.

“I think what we need to understand is I’ve conducted many meetings from the Gupta residence. On a daily basis that was the preferred meeting place outside of an office environment. My residence, purely, was a private residence for my stay."