Zuma was sabotaged, claims former MEC after poor supporter turnout

Embattled former president Jacob Zuma has been sabotaged, according to former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe.

Radebe was speaking moments before Zuma addressed a smaller than expected crowd outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

"I just want to say this thing for the record because I don't want it to be a rumour: somebody cancelled the buses [which were supposed to bring people in]. We went to bed knowing we had buses to take people, but in the morning we woke up to SMSes saying the buses had been cancelled," said Radebe.

"I will leave to our leaders to investigate who cancelled the buses," he added.