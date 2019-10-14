In quotes | MaNtuli Zuma's 'five years of hell' since poisoning allegation

Former first lady Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma on Sunday broke her silence and shared the difficulties she claims she has faced since being accused of attempts to poison former president Jacob Zuma five years ago.

Amid the allegations in 2015, she and her three children were banned from the Nkandla homestead and were moved to Durban North.

MaNtuli spoke to Karyn Maughan.

This after the NPA decided not to prosecute anyone for Zuma's alleged poisoning due to a lack of evidence.

In April this year, reported that MaNtuli's lawyer, Ulrich Roux, wrote to NPA head Shamila Batohi, asking her to finalise the investigation against his client as she had been awaiting her fate since 2015.

In the letter, Roux argued that neither police or the NPA had managed to gather enough evidence against MaNtuli.

“In four years, the SA Police Services and the National Prosecuting Authority have seemingly made no progress pertaining to any further investigation being conducted herein and whether there is merit or substance in the allegations levelled against my client.”