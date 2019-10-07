State capture: Gupta-linked company's ties to Duduzane Zuma 'not an issue'

Duduzane Zuma said on Monday that he saw no conflict of interest in his company holding a stake in a Gupta-linked company that received substantial government advertising - while his dad was head of state.

Zuma was answering questions relating to prior evidence by former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram.

The Gupta-run ANN7 television station was owned by Infinity Media. Zuma's company, Mabengela Investments, owned a sizeable shareholding in Infinity Media.

Sundaram told the commission that former president Jacob Zuma was a key player in deciding how the station should be run: from suggesting its name and approving its logo to dictating its editorial policy, which was framed to paint him and his political allies in a positive light.