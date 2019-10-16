Entertainment

Black Coffee appears on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 16 October 2019 - 10:16
DJ Black coffee stopped by Trevor Noah's'The Daily Show' in New York on Monday.
Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee once stood comedian Trevor Noah up.

Believe it or not, Noah was once an aspirant disc jockey who had sent Black Coffee his music, but the DJ never got back to him. This was just a few of the light-hearted topics that the pair discussed as Black Coffee stopped by Noah's American late night The Daily Show on Monday in New York.

The episode aired last night in South Africa on Comedy Central.

A day before his appearance, the LaLaLa hitmaker was chilling with Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter Drake as he performed at The Rebel in Toronto, Canada.

One of the questions Noah asked DJ Black Coffee was the secret behind his international success.

"It's resilience, knowing hunger - and that you have experienced it - and you don't want to go back there," Black Coffee replied. "It's working from nothing and knowing that you have nothing to lose, so whatever you gain it's something. That is what has kept me going and gotten me this far."

They also discussed the inspiration behind the fashion, art and music school that Black Coffee is building in collaboration with local artist Nelson Makamo and designer Laduma Ngxokolo.

"We are trying to change the narrative about the continent. Maybe it's our fault that Africa [is] always seen as an inferior place," he said

"All the bad things seen about Africa on TV and it takes away so much from the continent, we are trying to reverse that. We are trying to create a space in Africa that will inspire Africans to want to stay and create a future.

"Africa has a voice and over the years the voice has diminished because of how the world has painted the continent."

Black Coffee has already worked with big names such as Drake, Usher, Alicia Keys, Jorja Smith and David Guetta.

He has performed at high-profile international music festivals such as Coachella. He made history by becoming the first South African artist to win a BET Award in 2016.

