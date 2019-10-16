Black Coffee appears on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show

Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee once stood comedian Trevor Noah up.

Believe it or not, Noah was once an aspirant disc jockey who had sent Black Coffee his music, but the DJ never got back to him. This was just a few of the light-hearted topics that the pair discussed as Black Coffee stopped by Noah's American late night The Daily Show on Monday in New York.

The episode aired last night in South Africa on Comedy Central.

A day before his appearance, the LaLaLa hitmaker was chilling with Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter Drake as he performed at The Rebel in Toronto, Canada.

One of the questions Noah asked DJ Black Coffee was the secret behind his international success.

"It's resilience, knowing hunger - and that you have experienced it - and you don't want to go back there," Black Coffee replied. "It's working from nothing and knowing that you have nothing to lose, so whatever you gain it's something. That is what has kept me going and gotten me this far."