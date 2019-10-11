South Africa

Jacob Zuma loses bid to quash arms deal trial

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 11 October 2019 - 10:10
Police stand outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday where judgment was delivered on former president Jacob Zuma's bid to avoid prosecution.
Image: Lwandile Bhengu

Former president Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case was on Friday dismissed with costs by the Pietermaritzburg high court.

He was in court to hear the ruling.

It was a subdued court appearance. At 8.30am no supporters had arrived and only Black Land Forum and Zuma ally Andile Mngxitama and former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe had arrived.

Leading Zuma supporter, Reverend Vusi Dube, who had organised rallies at the former president's previous court appearances, could not be reached for comment.

Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Ester Steyn ruled against Zuma. He will now appear in the trial court on Tuesday where he will face corruption charges.

Zuma's legal team has been relying on the National Prosecuting Authority's 15-year delay to prosecute and political interference to secure a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma's co-accused, French arms company Thales, is also applying for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Thales is accused of agreeing to pay Zuma a yearly R500,000 bribe for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma's former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

