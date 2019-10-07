Duduzane Zuma denies and confirms evidence given to state capture inquiry

Duduzane Zuma’s first day at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday was punctuated by denials, concessions, chuckles and jabs.

Zuma, who was accused of being central to the state capture project by facilitating deals and meetings for the Guptas, has denied being the controversial family’s conduit during his father, former president Jacob Zuma’s, tenure.

A smiling and confident Zuma answered questions around his businesses with the Guptas that scored contracts with the government as well as allegations of facilitating meetings between government officials and the family that has close links with his father.

On ANN7

Zuma told the commission that he did not see any conflict of interest with the government channelling advertising to the television station that was owned by one of his companies.

“The conflict, myself being the son of the president at that time, my father being in office, I think that’s an unfair point to make by Mr Sundaram or anyone else,” said Zuma.

“The fact of the matter is there was a TV station, it was a new TV channel, it was a start-up, and just like any other channel, I implore government to support any start-ups. So when it comes to government adspend revenue, just like any other outlets that exists out there, you name them, they’re getting government support via advertising revenue, so I completely refute this whole paragraph.”

Mcebisi Jonas

Zuma also refuted claims by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that he was taken to the Gupta house, where he was offered a ministerial position and a R600m bribe, without his knowledge.

According to Zuma, when Jonas jumped into his two-door Mercedes Benz at the Hyatt Hotel where they initially met, he knew they were going to the Gupta family home in Saxonwold.

He said that Jonas could not have just got into a car without knowing where he was going.

“So he jumped in my car and decided he was gonna go where I'm gonna take him?,” asked Zuma.

"He knew exactly where we were going, who we going to meet and why.”

Jonas last year told the commission that when Zuma proposed to change venues, he did not tell him where they were moving the meeting to but he understood that they would go somewhere else where other people would join them.