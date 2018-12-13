The most expensive suburbs to rent property in South Africa
While buying a home is all good and well, paying for it and maintaining it comes with a hefty price tag that most South Africans just can't afford. There is however the elite market who has no qualms when it comes to renting a luxurious house.
Estate agent company, Private Property gives us the details about the rental scene and according to them the Western Cape is the most expensive property to rent in while the Free State is the cheapest.
Let's take a look at the 5 most expensive suburbs to rent in SA:
1. Waterfront
Overlooking the beautiful V&A marina, at R45 000 a month you will be able to enjoy a fully furnished two bedroom apartment. Popular for the shopping experiences the V&A Waterfront hosts a number of expensive stores to match your rental price tag.
2. Dainfern Valley
A popular area for housing the rich and famous, Dainfern Valley is residential suburb situated in the north of Joburg which is no stranger to the most elite people in South Africa. At R45 000 a four bedroom spacious home is what you can expect when renting in the luxe suburb.
3. Clifton
When thinking about white sands and crystal waters, Clifton in the Western Cape comes to mind well in South Africa anyway. An established area with magnificent views comes at R42 000 per month to rent a two bedroom apartment overlooking the ocean. According to Private Property rental properties in Clifton can peak to R200 000 per month.
4. Inanda
One of Joburg's most sought after suburbs is Inanda situated in the north of Joburg. A picturesque suburb lined with tall trees and big open spaces will get you a three bedroom simplex around R40 000 a month. Situated conveniently close to Sandton and boasts having the best schools in the area.
5. Constantia
Blissful country living right in the middle of the wine producing suburb of Constantia in Cape Town. Lush greenery with magnificent views living here wouldn't be half bad. Houses go for rent from R35 000.