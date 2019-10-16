Pension to be paid after fraud pardon

Ninety-two-year-old Struggle activist Nathaniel Mashilo Masemola must receive a special pension, the Constitutional Court ruled yesterday.

Masemola, who was actively engaged in the liberation Struggle, lost his special pension after a fraud conviction. He received a pardon from former president Jacob Zuma on July 21 2011.

The Constitutional Court ordered that the pension be reinstated because of the pardon.

The matter has its origins as far back as 1997, when Masemola, an ANC member since 1946, applied for and was awarded a special pension.

However, Masemola was convicted of several counts of fraud and sentenced to five years' imprisonment in 2001.

He served six months.