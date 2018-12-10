Most of the complaints received by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over the past year were race-related.

According to a trends analysis report launched by the commission in Johannesburg on Monday‚ most complaints it received during the 2016/2017 financial year were related to:

equality;

health care‚ food‚ water and sanitation;

social security‚ and arrested‚ detained and accused persons;

labour relations; and

just administrative action.

Speaking about equality - related rights violations‚ the commission's Alexandra Fitzgerald said the majority of complaints were related to allegations of racial discrimination against black South Africans.